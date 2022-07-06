Female corps members robbed, raped as gunmen attack NYSC lodge in A/Ibom The Nation - Hoodlums on Tuesday night attacked the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) lodge along Udo Ekong Ekwere street in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.It was gathered the hoodlums robbed as well as raped female corpers at the lodge.Our corresp



News Credibility Score: 99%