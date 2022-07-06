Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Meta's AI model is the first to translate across 200 different languages
Innovation Village  - Meta's AI model is the first to translate across 200 different languages

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Meta Biz Watch Nigeria:
Meta's AI Machine Translation Research Helps Break Language Barriers
Meta Builds AI Model to Translate 200 Languages | Business Post Business Post Nigeria:
Meta Builds AI Model to Translate 200 Languages | Business Post
Fulfulde not among 200 languages translated by Meta’s supercomputer News Breakers:
Fulfulde not among 200 languages translated by Meta’s supercomputer
Another Meta AI Breakthrough as its Model Helps Break Language Barriers – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Another Meta AI Breakthrough as its Model Helps Break Language Barriers – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 I’ll remove fuel subsidy, use funds to better other sectors – Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 65-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for raping 85-year-old stepmother - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Why Didn’t You Fire Him? – Imade Questions Her Dad Davido Over Isreal DMW’s Action (Video) - Edujandon, 14 hours ago
4 OPM drops terms & conditions for any lady willing to marry actor, Aguba - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Two arrested for stealing Sallah ram in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Female corps members robbed, raped as gunmen attack NYSC lodge in A/Ibom - The Nation, 14 hours ago
7 Abducted Edo Catholic priests regain freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Oshoala, Three Super Falcons Stars Nominated For 2022 CAF Women’s POTY Award - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
9 Terrorist Attacks At Home Won't Stop Buhari From Taking Foreign Trips, Doing Other Things – Presidency - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 OPEC, Sylva, Kyari, IPMAN Mourn Barkindo The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday mourn - This Day, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info