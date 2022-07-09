Singer, Portable buys a palatial bungalow in Ogun Correct NG - Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has bought a house for himself in Ogun State. The Zazuu star made this known via his official Instagram page on Saturday, July 9, 2022 as he shared photos of the palatial bungalow located in ...



News Credibility Score: 50%