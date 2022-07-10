Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwara SDP factional chair sues national excos, others
News photo The Punch  - The pioneer chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Kwara State, Comrade Ibrahim Yahaya, has dragged 18 national and state executive officers of the party to court over the control of the party structure in the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Kwara SDP factional chair sues national excos, others News Breakers:
Kwara SDP factional chair sues national excos, others


   More Picks
1 Four bodies recovered from 16-passenger boat mishap in Lagos - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 Morocco 2022: Super Falcons thrash Burundi, to face Cameroon in quarter-finals - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Tinubu should take care of his health because this campaign is very rigorous - Kwankwaso (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 42 mins ago
4 I've Not Told Shettima He Has Been Chosen As My Running Mate - Tinubu - Naija News, 15 hours ago
5 Full text of Tinubu’s statement on Shettima as running mate - The Nation, 14 hours ago
6 Drug trafficker excreted 47 wraps of cocaine: NDLEA - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
7 APC Chieftain, Daniel Bwala dumps the party after Tinubu announced his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 42 mins ago
8 Focus on your health… 2023 campaign is very rigorous, Kwankwaso tells Tinubu - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Handball: Salami upbeat as Nigeria, Tunisia clash - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 WAFCON 2022: Falcons hammer Burundi 4-0, set up Cameroon clash - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info