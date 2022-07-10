Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Proffer solutions, not incitement on insecurity - Group tackles Fani-Kayode
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Alliance has advised former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, not to escalate current security challenges with unguarded utterances

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Another Source

Group charges Fani-Kayode to proffer solutions and not incitement on insecurity – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Group charges Fani-Kayode to proffer solutions and not incitement on insecurity – The Sun Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Four bodies recovered from 16-passenger boat mishap in Lagos - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 Morocco 2022: Super Falcons thrash Burundi, to face Cameroon in quarter-finals - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Tinubu should take care of his health because this campaign is very rigorous - Kwankwaso (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 42 mins ago
4 I've Not Told Shettima He Has Been Chosen As My Running Mate - Tinubu - Naija News, 15 hours ago
5 Full text of Tinubu’s statement on Shettima as running mate - The Nation, 14 hours ago
6 Drug trafficker excreted 47 wraps of cocaine: NDLEA - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
7 APC Chieftain, Daniel Bwala dumps the party after Tinubu announced his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 42 mins ago
8 Focus on your health… 2023 campaign is very rigorous, Kwankwaso tells Tinubu - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Handball: Salami upbeat as Nigeria, Tunisia clash - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 WAFCON 2022: Falcons hammer Burundi 4-0, set up Cameroon clash - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info