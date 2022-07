Odumeje: Group knocks Rita Edochie for criticising Soludo The Punch - A group, Igbo Youths for Positive Change, has knocked a Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, for criticising the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, over the demolition of some parts of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%