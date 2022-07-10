Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu should take care of his health because this campaign is very rigorous - Kwankwaso (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has told the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu to take care of his health. 

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

