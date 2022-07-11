Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Broadcaster Abiodun Oropo dies after brief illness
Within Nigeria  - Abiodun Oropo, also known as Oyinlomo Joojo, a broadcaster, passed away after a brief illness.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Popular Broadcaster, Abiodun Oropo Is Dead News Breakers:
Popular Broadcaster, Abiodun Oropo Is Dead
Popular Broadcaster, Abiodun Oropo Is Dead | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Popular Broadcaster, Abiodun Oropo Is Dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 15 bodies recovered from 16-passenger capsized boat | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
2 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 43 mins ago
3 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
4 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 5 hours ago
5 Hoodlums R*pe Pregnant Kwara Woman In Husband’s Presence | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
6 NEMA Recovers 13 more Bodies from Lagos Boat Accident The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that 13 more bodies have been recovered from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe - This Day, 23 hours ago
7 Anglican Church Rejects APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 'You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant' - Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations - Naija News, 3 hours ago
9 APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
10 APC Clarifies Alleged Resignation Of National Legal Adviser - The Nigeria Lawyer, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info