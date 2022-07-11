Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ned Nwoko clarifies plans to marry Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella
Daily Post  - Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, has debunked rumours that he proposed marriage to Nigerian superstar Emmanuella Samuel. Reports had it that Nwoko attempted to wed the teenage star.

