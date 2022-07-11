Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Health Workers threaten solidarity strike in support of ASUU, NASU, Others
Nigerian Pilot  - say prolong strike by unions is shameful begins mobilisation of members for 2023 elections By Michael Oche The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has said its members may embark on a solidarity strike in support of the Unions in the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

