News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian man celebrates Sallah with his three wives and 19 children (Photos)
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian man identified as Baba Lawal has taken to social media to flaunt his three wives and 19 children.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
1
15 bodies recovered from 16-passenger capsized boat | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
9 hours ago
Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng -
The Herald,
44 mins ago
Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
Hoodlums R*pe Pregnant Kwara Woman In Husband’s Presence | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
NEMA Recovers 13 more Bodies from Lagos Boat Accident The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that 13 more bodies have been recovered from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe -
This Day,
23 hours ago
Anglican Church Rejects APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
'You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant' - Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations -
Naija News,
3 hours ago
APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima -
Prompt News,
3 hours ago
APC Clarifies Alleged Resignation Of National Legal Adviser -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
4 hours ago
