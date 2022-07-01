Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima
Prompt News  - Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, has appealed to Nigerians to ignore religious sentiment being raised on the party’s choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as its 2023 Vice-Presidential candidate.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima The Eagle Online:
APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima
2023: APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on choice of Shettima News Breakers:
2023: APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on choice of Shettima


   More Picks
1 15 bodies recovered from 16-passenger capsized boat | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
2 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 45 mins ago
3 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
4 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 5 hours ago
5 Hoodlums R*pe Pregnant Kwara Woman In Husband’s Presence | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
6 NEMA Recovers 13 more Bodies from Lagos Boat Accident The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that 13 more bodies have been recovered from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe - This Day, 23 hours ago
7 'You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant' - Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
9 APC Clarifies Alleged Resignation Of National Legal Adviser - The Nigeria Lawyer, 4 hours ago
10 2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso - Point Blank News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info