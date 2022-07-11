Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A Nigerian lady who is a chef and is tired of responding to “tell me about yourself” questions, invented a solution that has surprised many....

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions Yaba Left Online:
Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions
Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions The Dabigal Blog:
Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions
Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions Naija Parrot:
Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions


   More Picks
1 “Money doesn’t increase your quality of life in Naija” – Singer, Djinee says after spending endless hours in Lagos traffic - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘APC don scatter’ – Dino Melaye mocks ruling party (VIDEO) - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
4 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
5 Goods Worth Millions Lost As Fire Guts Popular Bodija Market In Ibadan - The Trent, 21 hours ago
6 Ned Nwoko clarifies plans to marry Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
8 Juventus celebrate return of 'champion' Pogba - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 23 hours ago
10 Tinubu/Shettima a victory ticket for APC ― Governor Buni - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info