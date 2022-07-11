Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Opposition Have Been Thrown Off Balance By Tinubu’s Choice of Running Mate - APC
News photo Tori News  - Recall that the party is flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket after its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu chose Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Another Source

2023: Opposition thrown off balance by Tinubu’s choice of running mate, says APC The Street Journal:
2023: Opposition thrown off balance by Tinubu’s choice of running mate, says APC


   More Picks
1 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
2 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
3 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 12 hours ago
4 Hoodlums R*pe Pregnant Kwara Woman In Husband’s Presence | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Anglican Church Rejects APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket - Tori News, 9 hours ago
6 Flood Kills 3 Persons, Sacks 100 Households In Yobe - Tori News, 9 hours ago
7 'You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant' - Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations - Naija News, 10 hours ago
8 APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima - Prompt News, 10 hours ago
9 APC Clarifies Alleged Resignation Of National Legal Adviser - The Nigeria Lawyer, 11 hours ago
10 2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso - Point Blank News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info