Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Ekiti Daily Trust - The Police in Ekiti has arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest at Ijan-Ekiti. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, stated in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that those arrested are Abdullahi Musa 38, Abdullahi Ali 25 and Abdullahi ...



News Credibility Score: 99%