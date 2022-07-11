Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun Govt. urges police to investigate attack on LP governorship candidate’s residence
News photo Prompt News  - The Osun State Government has called on the police to thoroughly investigate the alleged attack by gunmen on the residence of Mr Lasun Yusuf, the Labour Party’s candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

Osun Govt. urges police to investigate attack on LP governorship candidate’s residence News Diary Online:
Osun Govt. urges police to investigate attack on LP governorship candidate’s residence


   More Picks
1 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
2 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
3 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 18 hours ago
4 Hoodlums R*pe Pregnant Kwara Woman In Husband’s Presence | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Anglican Church Rejects APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 Flood Kills 3 Persons, Sacks 100 Households In Yobe - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 'You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant' - Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations - Naija News, 16 hours ago
8 APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 APC Clarifies Alleged Resignation Of National Legal Adviser - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
10 2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso - Point Blank News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info