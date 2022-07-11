Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyetola rally: Osinbajo, APC govs expected in Osun
News photo The Punch  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, members of the Central Working Committee, the National Campaign Council, and governors of the All Progressives Congress are expected to attend the grand finale of the reelection campaign rally for the Osun State Governor, ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Oyetola rally: Osinbajo, APC govs expected in Osun News Breakers:
Oyetola rally: Osinbajo, APC govs expected in Osun


   More Picks
1 “Money doesn’t increase your quality of life in Naija” – Singer, Djinee says after spending endless hours in Lagos traffic - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Life hack: Lady reveals interesting way she responds to “tell me about yourself” questions - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘APC don scatter’ – Dino Melaye mocks ruling party (VIDEO) - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
4 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
5 Goods Worth Millions Lost As Fire Guts Popular Bodija Market In Ibadan - The Trent, 21 hours ago
6 Ned Nwoko clarifies plans to marry Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
8 Juventus celebrate return of 'champion' Pogba - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 23 hours ago
10 Tinubu/Shettima a victory ticket for APC ― Governor Buni - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info