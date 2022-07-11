Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari condemns attack on Adamawa pastor
News photo Within Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack by gunmen on Rev. Daniel Umaru of EYN Church, Njairi in Mubi Local Government area of Adamawa. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen on Tuesday shot the Pastor, killed two of his ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Another Source

President Buhari condemns attack on Adamawa pastor Tunde Ednut:
President Buhari condemns attack on Adamawa pastor


   More Picks
1 Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
2 Simon, Amoo dropped as CAF releases final shortlist for men’s 2022 Awards - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
3 Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms ⋆ - The Herald, 18 hours ago
4 Hoodlums R*pe Pregnant Kwara Woman In Husband’s Presence | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Anglican Church Rejects APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 Flood Kills 3 Persons, Sacks 100 Households In Yobe - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 'You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant' - Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations - Naija News, 16 hours ago
8 APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 APC Clarifies Alleged Resignation Of National Legal Adviser - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
10 2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso - Point Blank News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info