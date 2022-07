What will happen under Tinubu presidency – Adegboruwa Nigerian Eye - Legal practitioner Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa believes a Bola Tinubu presidency will be controlled by the North. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said this in a statement on Tuesday. Adegboruwa reiterated his rejection of the All Progressives Congress ( ...



News Credibility Score: 50%