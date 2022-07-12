Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pre-season: Man United Thrash Liverpool 4-0 In Ten Hag’s First Game In Charge
News photo Complete Sports  - United manager off to a perfect start, after leading his side to a 4-0 win against Liverpool in their first pre-season game played in

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ronaldo absent as Manchester United beat Liverpool in pre-season game Peoples Gazette:
Ronaldo absent as Manchester United beat Liverpool in pre-season game
PRE-SEASON: Manchester United ransack Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok The News Chronicle:
PRE-SEASON: Manchester United ransack Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok
Man United Thrash Liverpool 4-0 In Pre-Season Friendly The New Diplomat:
Man United Thrash Liverpool 4-0 In Pre-Season Friendly


   More Picks
1 Funke Akindele officially confirms nomination as Lagos PDP deputy guber candidate - The Herald, 22 hours ago
2 Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi, says Tinubu will continue Buhari’s incompetence - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
4 ‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent, 15 hours ago
5 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 487 sacks of expired flour confiscated by CPC Kano - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
8 Pre-season: Man United Thrash Liverpool 4-0 In Ten Hag’s First Game In Charge - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
9 IG Deploys 21,000 Police Officers for Osun Election The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday said  21,000 police officers would be deployed for the Osun July 16 governors - This Day, 20 hours ago
10 Why I accepted to be PDP’s Dep. Gov. candidate in Lagos – Funke Akindele - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info