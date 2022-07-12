Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CNG faults Osinbajo over proposed sale of power plants
The Guardian  - The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has faulted Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, over the alleged Privatisation and Bureau of Public Enterprise to sell the Ihovba, Calabar, Geregu, Olorunsogo and Omotosho power plants.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

CNG faults Osinbajo over proposed sale of power plants News Breakers:
CNG faults Osinbajo over proposed sale of power plants


   More Picks
1 Funke Akindele officially confirms nomination as Lagos PDP deputy guber candidate - The Herald, 8 hours ago
2 Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
3 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket - The Street Journal, 3 hours ago
5 Why I accepted to be PDP’s Dep. Gov. candidate in Lagos – Funke Akindele - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
6 Resign if Presidency is tough, HURIWA slams Buhari - Nigerian Eye, 9 hours ago
7 Stored petrol aided fire at Bodija Market: Fire service - Peoples Gazette, 6 hours ago
8 “I’ve been going through so much in my life” – Singer, Omah Lay opens up in emotional video (Watch) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 6 hours ago
9 IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 2023: Peter Obi Won't Divide The Country If Elected President – Northern Elders - Tori News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info