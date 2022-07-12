Post News
News at a Glance
Oyo fire service claims kegs of fuel stored in shops aided inferno at Bodija market
The Street Journal
- The Oyo state fire service, on Tuesday, July 12, said the fire outbreak at the Bodija Market in Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday, July 11, was aided by several kegs of petrol stored in some shops.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Another Source
News Breakers:
Stored petrol aided fire at Bodija Market- Fire Service
More Picks
1
Funke Akindele officially confirms nomination as Lagos PDP deputy guber candidate -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
2
Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS -
The Street Journal,
6 hours ago
3
2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid -
Ripples Nigeria,
3 hours ago
4
2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket -
The Street Journal,
3 hours ago
5
Why I accepted to be PDP’s Dep. Gov. candidate in Lagos – Funke Akindele -
News Breakers,
6 hours ago
6
Resign if Presidency is tough, HURIWA slams Buhari -
Nigerian Eye,
9 hours ago
7
Stored petrol aided fire at Bodija Market: Fire service -
Peoples Gazette,
6 hours ago
8
“I’ve been going through so much in my life” – Singer, Omah Lay opens up in emotional video (Watch) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
6 hours ago
9
IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
2023: Peter Obi Won't Divide The Country If Elected President – Northern Elders -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
