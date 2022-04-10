Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate set to order arrest of perm sec, others over mismanagement of N5.7bn donor funds
The Street Journal  - The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has threatened to issue a Warrant of Arrest on the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

Senate to order perm sec’s arrest over embezzlement News Breakers:
Senate to order perm sec’s arrest over embezzlement


   More Picks
1 Funke Akindele officially confirms nomination as Lagos PDP deputy guber candidate - The Herald, 11 hours ago
2 Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS - The Street Journal, 9 hours ago
3 ‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
6 Why I accepted to be PDP’s Dep. Gov. candidate in Lagos – Funke Akindele - News Breakers, 9 hours ago
7 Resign if Presidency is tough, HURIWA slams Buhari - Nigerian Eye, 12 hours ago
8 Gov. Ayade Approves 100% Increase In Salaries Of Judiciary Workers - The Nigeria Lawyer, 4 hours ago
9 Kidnapped former Bayelsa Commissioner will regain freedom, Diri assures - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
10 OFFICIAL: Wayne Rooney returns to DC United as coach - Peoples Gazette, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info