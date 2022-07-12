Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects in Nasarawa
Daily Trust  - The Nasarawa State Police Command has said that they have arrested three armed robbery suspects who have been terrorising and causing sleepness night to the residents of the Karu Local Government Area of the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

