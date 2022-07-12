Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Squid Game’ Makes History As First Non-English Drama Series Nominee At 2022 Emmys
The Guardian  - Korean series "Squid Game" has made history as the first-ever non-English drama series to be nominated at the Emmy Awards. The show earned 14 Emmy nominations, including Lee Jung-Jae for lead actor, Jung Ho-Yeon for supporting actress, Park Hae-soo and ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

‘Squid Game’ Makes History As First Non-English Drama Series Nominee At 2022 Emmys News Breakers:
‘Squid Game’ Makes History As First Non-English Drama Series Nominee At 2022 Emmys


   More Picks
1 Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
2 ‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent, 13 hours ago
3 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
5 Why I accepted to be PDP’s Dep. Gov. candidate in Lagos – Funke Akindele - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.238m bpd in June – OPEC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 12 hours ago
7 Gov. Ayade Approves 100% Increase In Salaries Of Judiciary Workers - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
8 Kidnapped former Bayelsa Commissioner will regain freedom, Diri assures - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
9 OFFICIAL: Wayne Rooney returns to DC United as coach - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
10 Judicial workers get 100% salary increase in Cross River - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info