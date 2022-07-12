‘Squid Game’ Makes History As First Non-English Drama Series Nominee At 2022 Emmys The Guardian - Korean series "Squid Game" has made history as the first-ever non-English drama series to be nominated at the Emmy Awards. The show earned 14 Emmy nominations, including Lee Jung-Jae for lead actor, Jung Ho-Yeon for supporting actress, Park Hae-soo and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%