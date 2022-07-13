Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I am a proud prostitute – Tacha
Correct NG  - Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, has declared that she is be a prostitute if it means not wanting to suffer.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

Why I am a proud prostitute – Tacha Naija on Point:
Why I am a proud prostitute – Tacha


   More Picks
1 Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
2 Lagos PDP deputy governor candidacy: Funke Akindele explains why she’s in the race - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 Lagos PDP Gov Candidate Unveils Funke Akindele As Running Mate - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 day ago
4 Osinachi's husband and Wadume didn't escape after Kuje prison attack, they are still in custody - NCoS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Buhari congratulates BUA Chairman on reappointment as President, France-Nigeria Business Council - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Actress Funke Akindele Charges Lagos Youths to entrust their votes to her - AIT, 15 hours ago
7 Yoruba leader, Adebanjo declares support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Police kill armed robbery suspect, recover pump action gun in Benin - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Wadume still in custody - National Accord, 21 hours ago
10 ‘E No Dey Touch Una?’: Ahmed Musa Tackles Politicians Over ASUU Strike - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info