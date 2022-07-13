Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, Lagos Records Another Building Collapse
News Breakers  - Ikoyi building collapse A two-storey building has collapsed in the Palm Grove area of Lagos State, authorities said on Wednesday. The affected building said to have been abandoned is located at No 15, Oke Arin Street, Ilupeju Palm Grove. Confirming the ...

8 hours ago
