News at a Glance
Nigerian man celebrates as his sister gives birth to twins after 15 years of waiting
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man, Above Clinton is celebrating after his sister gave birth to a set of twins, a boy and girl, after 15 years of marriage.
Clinton announced the good news via Facebo
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG -
The Herald,
4 hours ago
3
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
12 hours ago
4
N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
5
NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate -
Legit,
1 hour ago
6
ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
17 hours ago
8
Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun -
Naija Loaded,
20 hours ago
9
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
10
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
