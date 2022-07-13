Eggon paramount ruler, Angbazo, dies at 89 Daily Trust - Mr Bala Angbazo, the Aren Eggon and paramount ruler of Eggon in Nasarawa State, is dead. Mr James Angbazo, the Dangaladima Eggon, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia. Police deploy personnel to man ...



News Credibility Score: 99%