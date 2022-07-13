Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How We Buy Goods With Fake Bank Alerts – Suspect
News photo Information Nigeria  - A 45-year-old man, Adewale Adesanya, has been arrested by the police in Oyo State for generating fake bank alerts to defraud Point of Sale (POS) operators and business owners.

4 hours ago
