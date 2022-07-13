Delta 2023: Omo-Agege appoints Orubebe as campaign DG

|
1
Kuje prison attack: Late Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, Wadume still in custody – NCoS - The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
2
Buhari congratulates BUA Chairman on reappointment as President, France-Nigeria Business Council - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Actress Funke Akindele Charges Lagos Youths to entrust their votes to her - AIT,
17 hours ago
4
Yoruba leader, Adebanjo declares support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition - Legit,
19 hours ago
5
Police kill armed robbery suspect, recover pump action gun in Benin - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
6
7
2023 Presidency: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi, says Tinubu will continue Buhari’s incompetence - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Gov Ayade Swears In New President Customary Court, Reviews Judiciary Workers’ Salary - The Trent,
18 hours ago
9
Buhari Reunites With Old Classmates, Shares Emotional Moment - Channels Television,
19 hours ago
10
‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent,
18 hours ago