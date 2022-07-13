Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photo of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle with his sons
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle is pictured with his sons.

 

The governor is married to four wives, Aisha, Balkisu, Fatima, Dadiya and blessed with many children including daugh

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Matawalle trends over shoot with ‘his 30 children’ The Nation:
PHOTOS: Matawalle trends over shoot with ‘his 30 children’
Photos Of Gov Matawalle With The Punch:
Photos Of Gov Matawalle With 'Children' Trend Photos said to be that of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, and his children, have surfaced on social media and are trending.
Photo Of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle With His Sons Naija Loaded:
Photo Of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle With His Sons
Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle pictured with his 14 daughters. Yaba Left Online:
Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle pictured with his 14 daughters.
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle Pictured With His Daughters Tori News:
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle Pictured With His Daughters
PHOTOS: Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and his 30 children. News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and his 30 children.
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Pictured with his 16 sons and 14 daughters Gist Reel:
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Pictured with his 16 sons and 14 daughters
Photo Of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle And His Sons | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photo Of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle And His Sons | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Photos Of Bello Matawalle And His 30 ‘Children’ Trend On Social Media Naija News:
Photos Of Bello Matawalle And His 30 ‘Children’ Trend On Social Media
Governor Mattawalle With Children Surfaces Online Fresh Reporters:
Governor Mattawalle With Children Surfaces Online


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info