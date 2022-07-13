Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44bn purchase deal
Nigerian Tribune  - Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44bn purchase deal

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter sues Musk over termination of $44bn acquisition deal Nigerian Eye:
Twitter sues Musk over termination of $44bn acquisition deal
Twitter sues Elon Musk over bid to exit $44bn takeover deal Pulse Nigeria:
Twitter sues Elon Musk over bid to exit $44bn takeover deal
Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Terminating $44bn Takeover Deal The Will:
Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Terminating $44bn Takeover Deal
Details of Twitter Tech City:
Details of Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force Through Abandoned $44 Billion Takeover KOKO TV Nigeria:
Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force Through Abandoned $44 Billion Takeover
Twitter Drags Elon Musk To Court For Terminating $44bn Takeover Deal The New Diplomat:
Twitter Drags Elon Musk To Court For Terminating $44bn Takeover Deal


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info