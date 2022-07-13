Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One killed as police foil robbery attempt, return stolen N5.9m to victim in Plateau
The Street Journal  - The Plateau state police command, on Wednesday, July 13, said it recovered over N5.9 million when armed robbers attacked travellers along Fuskan Mama Jengre road in the state.

