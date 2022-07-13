"We make millions of Naira with this business" - Suspect reveals how they defraud POS operators, business owners with fake bank alerts in Oyo

|
1
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit,
20 hours ago
3
Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
4
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership,
10 hours ago
5
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator
The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli - This Day,
6 hours ago
7
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole
The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center.
The escapee, a - This Day,
12 hours ago
8
NSCDC Rescue Girl, Locked Up Inside Room, Chained For Eight Years By Mother In Kaduna As 'Punishment' - Tori News,
23 hours ago
9
Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi - Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
10
Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable,
9 hours ago