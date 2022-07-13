Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun poll: Aregbesola group pledges support for APC
News photo The Punch  - The leadership of The Osun Progressives, a tendency in the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, supported by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said its members would vote for the APC on Saturday, at the governorship poll.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Osun poll: Aregbesola group pledges support for APC News Breakers:
Osun poll: Aregbesola group pledges support for APC


   More Picks
1 Actress Funke Akindele Charges Lagos Youths to entrust their votes to her - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 Again, Lagos Records Another Building Collapse - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
3 Yoruba leader, Adebanjo declares support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi, says Tinubu will continue Buhari’s incompetence - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Gov Ayade Swears In New President Customary Court, Reviews Judiciary Workers’ Salary - The Trent, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari Reunites With Old Classmates, Shares Emotional Moment - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
8 ‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent, 22 hours ago
9 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
10 2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info