Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kemi Badenoch, a Nigeria-born UK parliamentarian who is campaigning to become the Prime Minister of the European country, has taken shots at Nigerian politicians.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Kemi Badenoch shades Nigerian politicians in campaign speech The Nation:
VIDEO: Kemi Badenoch shades Nigerian politicians in campaign speech
Sahara Reporters:
UK Campaign: Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Private Piggy Bank, Promise Air But Pollute Political System With Failure – British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch
Moment Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch shades Nigerian politician as she campaigns to become the next Conservative leader and British Prime Minister Ms Badenoch was the former Equalities Minister, and...2 Vanguard News:
Moment Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch shades Nigerian politician as she campaigns to become the next Conservative leader and British Prime Minister Ms Badenoch was the former Equalities Minister, and...2
Nigerian politicians are looters, dream killers: Kemi Badenoch Peoples Gazette:
Nigerian politicians are looters, dream killers: Kemi Badenoch
Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Their Private Piggy Bank - Kemi Badenoch Says During Campaign To Become Prime Minister Of United Kingdom (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Their Private Piggy Bank - Kemi Badenoch Says During Campaign To Become Prime Minister Of United Kingdom (Video)
VIDEO: Nigeria-Born UK Prime Minister Hopeful Kemi Badenoch Rubbishes Nigerian Politicians The Herald:
VIDEO: Nigeria-Born UK Prime Minister Hopeful Kemi Badenoch Rubbishes Nigerian Politicians
“Nigerian Politicians Use Govt Treasury As PiggyBank” Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Nigerian Politicians Use Govt Treasury As PiggyBank”
“Nigerian Politicians Use Govt Treasury As PiggyBank” – Kemi Badenoch Lailas News:
“Nigerian Politicians Use Govt Treasury As PiggyBank” – Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch slams Nigerian politicians during campaign speech to become UK’s next PM The Street Journal:
Kemi Badenoch slams Nigerian politicians during campaign speech to become UK’s next PM
British PM: Kemi Badenoch praises UK government, slams Nigerian politicians in campaign speech (VIDEO) News Wire NGR:
British PM: Kemi Badenoch praises UK government, slams Nigerian politicians in campaign speech (VIDEO)
United Kingdom Prime Minister Aspirant Kemi Badenoch uses Nigerian Politicians in her campaign speech. Nigerian-born Kemi presently serves as the UK Minister of state for Equalities, recently passed the first round of screening for the position. The Will:
United Kingdom Prime Minister Aspirant Kemi Badenoch uses Nigerian Politicians in her campaign speech. Nigerian-born Kemi presently serves as the UK Minister of state for Equalities, recently passed the first round of screening for the position.
Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Their Private Piggy Bank – Kemi Badenoch Says During Campaign To Become UK Prime Minister KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Their Private Piggy Bank – Kemi Badenoch Says During Campaign To Become UK Prime Minister
British PM Aspirant, Kemi Badenoch, Knocks Nigerian Politicians GQ Buzz:
British PM Aspirant, Kemi Badenoch, Knocks Nigerian Politicians
UK Campaign: Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Private Piggy Bank, Promise Air But Pollute Political System With Failure – British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch News Breakers:
UK Campaign: Nigerian Politicians Use Public Funds As Private Piggy Bank, Promise Air But Pollute Political System With Failure – British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch
Nigerian-Born Kemi Badenoch Shades Nigerian Politicians As She Campaigns To Become UK Prime Minister Naija News:
Nigerian-Born Kemi Badenoch Shades Nigerian Politicians As She Campaigns To Become UK Prime Minister
I’m running to be Prime Minister when you’re 42 year old it’s by definition Ambitious - Nigerian born Kemi Badenoch, shades Nigerian Politician as she campaigns Gist Reel:
I’m running to be Prime Minister when you’re 42 year old it’s by definition Ambitious - Nigerian born Kemi Badenoch, shades Nigerian Politician as she campaigns
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says Gist Punch:
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says
National Daily:
Nigerian-British PM aspirant, Kemi Badenoch knocks Nigerian politicians


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info