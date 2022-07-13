Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kemi Badenoch, a Nigeria-born UK parliamentarian who is campaigning to become the Prime Minister of the European country, has taken shots at Nigerian politicians.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
