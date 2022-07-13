Evans’s absence stalls suit seeking repayment of £223,000 ransom Daily Trust - The absence of convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (a.k.a. Evans), on Wednesday, stalled a suit filed against him by a kidnap victim, Chief Donatus Duru. Duru, in 2018, filed the suit before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa ...



News Credibility Score: 99%