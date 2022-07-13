Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akeredolu assigns portfolios to new commissioners, redeploys three others
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Akeredolu said the redeployment was aimed at improving governance and deploying talents to reinvigorate certain sectors.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet, assigns portfolios Daily Post:
Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet, assigns portfolios
Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet; assigns portfolios to new commissioners Peoples Gazette:
Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet; assigns portfolios to new commissioners
Gov Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet, Assigns Portfolios Tori News:
Gov Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet, Assigns Portfolios
Akeredolu assigns portfolios to new commissioners, reshuffles cabinet Prompt News:
Akeredolu assigns portfolios to new commissioners, reshuffles cabinet
Akeredolu assigns portfolios to new commissioners, reshuffles cabinet The Eagle Online:
Akeredolu assigns portfolios to new commissioners, reshuffles cabinet


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
4 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 10 hours ago
5 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 6 hours ago
7 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 NSCDC Rescue Girl, Locked Up Inside Room, Chained For Eight Years By Mother In Kaduna As 'Punishment' - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info