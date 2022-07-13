Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Census: NPC to recruit three million Nigerians; vows to minimise error
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Mr Durunguwa said the website for the recruitment would be opened in September for interested applicants.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

NPC to recruit 3m Nigerians for 2023 census - P.M. News PM News:
NPC to recruit 3m Nigerians for 2023 census - P.M. News
NPC to recruit 3m Nigerians for 2023 census – Official Daily Nigerian:
NPC to recruit 3m Nigerians for 2023 census – Official
NPC recruits 110 adhoc staff for trial census in Bauchi State Prompt News:
NPC recruits 110 adhoc staff for trial census in Bauchi State
NPC to recruit 3m Nigerians for 2023 census – Official News Breakers:
NPC to recruit 3m Nigerians for 2023 census – Official


   More Picks
1 2023 Census: NPC to recruit three million Nigerians; vows to minimise error - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
2 'There’s dignity in labour' - Peter Obi Replies Tinubu's 'Labour to death' Comment - The Trent, 12 hours ago
3 Plateau attacks: Irigwe, Fulani communities sign peace pact - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
4 Lagos flood claimed 7 lives – NEMA - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Lagos youths storm INEC office, demand more enrollment machines - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
6 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
8 Sub-license channels, court orders MultiChoice - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
10 Man celebrates as his sister welcomes a set of twins after 15 years of waiting - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info