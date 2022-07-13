Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun
News photo Naija Loaded  - Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? Davido has landed in Ede, Osun State as regards the Governorship Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Singer Davido campaigns for Adeleke in Osun Pop star David Adeleka aka Davido has arrived Osun to mobilise votes for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the People The Nation:
VIDEO: Singer Davido campaigns for Adeleke in Osun Pop star David Adeleka aka Davido has arrived Osun to mobilise votes for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Saturday's governorship election.
Gov Polls: Davido In Osun To Support Uncle Singer, Davido, is in his home state, Osun to show support and mobilise votes for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday The Punch:
Gov Polls: Davido In Osun To Support Uncle Singer, Davido, is in his home state, Osun to show support and mobilise votes for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday's election.
VIDEO: Davido begins campaign for Ademola Adeleke in Osun Pop star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido arrives in Osun State to begin campaign for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the People Vanguard News:
VIDEO: Davido begins campaign for Ademola Adeleke in Osun Pop star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido arrives in Osun State to begin campaign for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the People's Democratic Party candidate for Saturday's ...
Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election [Photos] The Info NG:
Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election [Photos]
See Massive Crowd As Peter Obi Storms Osun State Ahead Of Gubernatorial Elections Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
See Massive Crowd As Peter Obi Storms Osun State Ahead Of Gubernatorial Elections
Davido Arrives Osun State Amid Tight Security Ahead Of Gubernatorial Election (Video) Tori News:
Davido Arrives Osun State Amid Tight Security Ahead Of Gubernatorial Election (Video)
VIDEO: Nigerian singer, Davido has arrived in Osun State to support his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the governorship candidate of PDP in Osun. The gubernatorial election is slated to take place on Saturday, 16th of July. News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Nigerian singer, Davido has arrived in Osun State to support his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the governorship candidate of PDP in Osun. The gubernatorial election is slated to take place on Saturday, 16th of July.
Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election [Photos] Gist Reel:
Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election [Photos]
Davido Storms Osun In Grand Style To Campaign For Ademola Adeleke Naija News:
Davido Storms Osun In Grand Style To Campaign For Ademola Adeleke
Portable drums support for Gov Oyetola ahead of Osun Gubernatorial elections Mp3 Bullet:
Portable drums support for Gov Oyetola ahead of Osun Gubernatorial elections
Singer, Davido almost gets into a fight as he storms Osun State [Video] Gist Lovers:
Singer, Davido almost gets into a fight as he storms Osun State [Video]
Davido almost gets into a fight as he storms Osun State (Video) - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Davido almost gets into a fight as he storms Osun State (Video) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info