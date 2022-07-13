Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bank of Canada Hikes Key Interest Rate By Full Percentage Point In Surprise Move Over Raging Inflation
Global Upfront  - The Bank of Canada has increased its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point, taking a larger than expected hike to tame decades-high levels of inflation. The central bank’s key interest rate now sits at 2.5 per cent, a drastic shift from ...

4 hours ago
1 Actress Funke Akindele Charges Lagos Youths to entrust their votes to her - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 Again, Lagos Records Another Building Collapse - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
3 Yoruba leader, Adebanjo declares support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi, says Tinubu will continue Buhari’s incompetence - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Gov Ayade Swears In New President Customary Court, Reviews Judiciary Workers’ Salary - The Trent, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari Reunites With Old Classmates, Shares Emotional Moment - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
8 ‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent, 22 hours ago
9 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
10 2023: Northern APC group condemns party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
