News at a Glance
ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah
Channels Television
- The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has said it is unacceptable that Nigerian Universities are still closed after so many months.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
ASUU: It's unacceptable for universities to remain closed after many months ' Bishop Kukah
Vanguard News:
ASUU: It’s unacceptable to still have schools closed after months — Kukah
Premium Times:
ASUU Strike: Tinubu meets NANS leadership, says he'll intervene in lingering strike
Tori News:
ASUU Strike: It’s Unacceptable For Universities To Remain Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah
The Nigeria Lawyer:
ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months — Bishop Kukah
TV360 Nigeria:
Asuu: it’s unacceptable to still have schools closed after many months – bishop kukah
News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Tinubu meets NANS leadership in Osun State, on Wednesday over ASUU strike.
The Capital:
ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah
Naija News:
Bishop Kukah Speaks On Lingering ASUU Strike
Kanyi Daily:
Tinubu And Shettima Meets NANS Leaders, Vows To Intervene In Lingering ASUU Strike
More Picks
1
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
12 hours ago
3
N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
4
NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate -
Legit,
1 hour ago
5
ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
17 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
8
Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun -
Naija Loaded,
20 hours ago
9
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
10
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
