Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi
Peoples Gazette  - “Put all of us on a scale; let’s know who we are; let’s ask questions who we are; let’s verify who we are. Don’t say: 'Because Peter Obi is from the South-East, I will vote for him.'

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Vote conscience, trust not tribe, religion - Peter Obi Daily Post:
2023: Vote conscience, trust not tribe, religion - Peter Obi
It Vanguard News:
It's time to vote human being with conscience, trust ― Peter Obi
2023: Vote Conscience And Trust, Not Tribe Or Religion – Peter Obi Information Nigeria:
2023: Vote Conscience And Trust, Not Tribe Or Religion – Peter Obi
2023: Vote conscience, trust not tribe, religion – Peter Obi Nigerian Eye:
2023: Vote conscience, trust not tribe, religion – Peter Obi
2023: Vote Conscience And Trust, Not Tribe Or Religion – Peter Obi News Breakers:
2023: Vote Conscience And Trust, Not Tribe Or Religion – Peter Obi
2023: Vote Conscience, Trust Not Tribe, Religion – Peter Obi Screen Gist:
2023: Vote Conscience, Trust Not Tribe, Religion – Peter Obi
2023: Vote conscience, trust not tribe, religion – Peter Obi Fresh Reporters:
2023: Vote conscience, trust not tribe, religion – Peter Obi
2023: This Is What Nigerians Should Vote And Not Tribe, Religion – Peter Obi Anaedo Online:
2023: This Is What Nigerians Should Vote And Not Tribe, Religion – Peter Obi
2023: Vote For A Human Being With Conscience This Time – Peter Obi To Nigerians Naija News:
2023: Vote For A Human Being With Conscience This Time – Peter Obi To Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info