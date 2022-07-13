Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper
News photo The Nation  - PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord Daily Post:
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord
Osun: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Signs Peace Accord Leadership:
Osun: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Signs Peace Accord
Osun poll: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace pact The Punch:
Osun poll: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace pact
Osun Guber: 13 Parties Sign Peace Accord Thirteen political parties on Wednesday signed a peace accord towards peaceful conduct of the July 16 Osun governorship election. This Day:
Osun Guber: 13 Parties Sign Peace Accord Thirteen political parties on Wednesday signed a peace accord towards peaceful conduct of the July 16 Osun governorship election.
Osun guber poll: APC, PDP, 11 other parties sign peace accord Daily Trust:
Osun guber poll: APC, PDP, 11 other parties sign peace accord
Osun Elections: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Sign Peace Accord (Photos) Tori News:
Osun Elections: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Sign Peace Accord (Photos)
(WATCH) Gov. Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Sign Peace Accord Click the link below TVC News:
(WATCH) Gov. Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Sign Peace Accord Click the link below
Osun Governorship elections: Oyetola,Adeleke,others sign peace accord ahead of Saturday’s polls TV360 Nigeria:
Osun Governorship elections: Oyetola,Adeleke,others sign peace accord ahead of Saturday’s polls
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Sign Peace Accord Studio CB55:
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Sign Peace Accord
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord Tunde Ednut:
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord Within Nigeria:
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord Fresh Reporters:
Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info