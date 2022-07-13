Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ignore religion or Muslim, Christian agitation, vote competence – Akeredolu
Nigerian Eye  -   Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday, called on Nigerians to vote for competence, adding that the faith of the Vice P...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence – Akeredolu News Breakers:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence – Akeredolu
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence ― Akeredolu Within Nigeria:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence ― Akeredolu


   More Picks
1 Oyo High Court begins annual vacation July 15 - Peoples Gazette, 6 hours ago
2 Again, Lagos Records Another Building Collapse - News Breakers, 9 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 6 hours ago
4 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 7 hours ago
5 Sub-license channels, court orders MultiChoice - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi, says Tinubu will continue Buhari’s incompetence - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Gov Ayade Swears In New President Customary Court, Reviews Judiciary Workers’ Salary - The Trent, 23 hours ago
8 ‘They will labour till they die’ - Tinubu Mocks Opposition Party - The Trent, 23 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: Hope for Nigerian students as Tinubu meets NANS in Osogbo - Legit, 10 mins ago
10 Fuel scarcity: 2 ships carrying petrol, others expected at Lagos ports — NPA - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info