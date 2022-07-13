Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Transfer: Super Eagles winger, Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan
News photo Daily Post  - Bundesliga club, Hertha Berlin have announced the signing of Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke on loan from CSKA Moscow. Ejuke capitalized on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rule that allows foreign footballers from the Russian ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bundesliga: Why I joined Hertha Berlin -Ejuke The Punch:
Bundesliga: Why I joined Hertha Berlin -Ejuke
Ejuke Joins Hertha Berlin  on  Season-long Loan Deal German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have announced the signing of Super Eagles forward, Chidera Ejuke, from CSKA Moscow. Ejuke was brilliant for CSK This Day:
Ejuke Joins Hertha Berlin  on  Season-long Loan Deal German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have announced the signing of Super Eagles forward, Chidera Ejuke, from CSKA Moscow. Ejuke was brilliant for CSK
OFFICIAL: Ejuke Joins Hertha Berlin On Loan Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL: Ejuke Joins Hertha Berlin On Loan
Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan Ripples Nigeria:
Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan
Hertha Announces Season-Long Loan Move For Ejuke The Will:
Hertha Announces Season-Long Loan Move For Ejuke
“Our new Super Eagle”- Hertha Berlin announce signing of Nigerian forward SoccerNet Nigeria:
“Our new Super Eagle”- Hertha Berlin announce signing of Nigerian forward
Abhorred Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan from CSKA Moscow The News Chronicle:
Abhorred Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan from CSKA Moscow
Hertha Berlin announces capture of Super Eagles Ejuke The Eagle Online:
Hertha Berlin announces capture of Super Eagles Ejuke
Bundesliga: Why I joined Hertha Berlin -Ejuke Within Nigeria:
Bundesliga: Why I joined Hertha Berlin -Ejuke
Bundesliga: Why I joined Hertha Berlin -Ejuke Tunde Ednut:
Bundesliga: Why I joined Hertha Berlin -Ejuke
Chidera Ejuke: Super Eagles star reveals reasons he joined Hertha Berlin Kemi Filani Blog:
Chidera Ejuke: Super Eagles star reveals reasons he joined Hertha Berlin


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
3 N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info