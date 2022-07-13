Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


British rail workers announce strike date
News Breakers  - The 24-hour walkout by members of the RMT and TSSA will leave travellers facing further disruption during the school holidays after tens of thousands of striking workers brought Britain's rail network close to a standstill last month.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

British rail workers announce strike date - P.M. News PM News:
British rail workers announce strike date - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 2023 Census: NPC to recruit three million Nigerians; vows to minimise error - Peoples Gazette, 5 hours ago
2 Oyo High Court begins annual vacation July 15 - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
3 IGP bans spy number plates nationwide - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 Lagos youths storm INEC office, demand more enrollment machines - Peoples Gazette, 6 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 9 hours ago
7 Tinubu-Shettima: APC National Chairman Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Will Of God - Naija News, 2 hours ago
8 ASUU strike: Hope for Nigerian students as Tinubu meets NANS in Osogbo - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Fuel scarcity: 2 ships carrying petrol, others expected at Lagos ports — NPA - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
10 Jimi Agbaje Speaks On Joining APC To Back Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition - Naija News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info