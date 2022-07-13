NSCDC rescue girl locked up inside room, chained for eight years by her mother in Kaduna Within Nigeria - Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have rescued a girl who was chained and locked up in a room for eight years by her mother in Kaduna State. The spokesperson of NSCDC Kaduna State command, DSC Habeeb Badamasi, who ...



News Credibility Score: 30%