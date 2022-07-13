Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Edo govt urged to return St. Maria Goretti Girls School to Catholic mission
Daily Post
- The Class of 1982 of Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Benin City have pleaded with the Edo State Government to consider returning the school to
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Edo State Urged to Return Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School to Catholic Mission Emma Okonji The Class of 1982 of Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Benin City has pleaded with the Edo State Government to consider returning
Premium Times:
St Maria Goretti Old Girls urge Edo State Government to return school to Catholic Mission
The Eagle Online:
St Maria Goretti Old Girls urge Edo State government to return school to Catholic Mission
News Diary Online:
St Maria Goretti Old Girls Urge Edo State Govt to Return School to Catholic Mission
Business Hilights:
Old Girls Urge Edo State Govt to Return School to Mission
More Picks
1
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
13 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
6
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
8 hours ago
7
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
Photo of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle with his sons -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
9
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
5 hours ago
10
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...