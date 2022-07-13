Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo govt urged to return St. Maria Goretti Girls School to Catholic mission
News photo Daily Post  - The Class of 1982 of Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Benin City have pleaded with the Edo State Government to consider returning the school to

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Edo State Urged to Return Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School to Catholic Mission Emma Okonji The Class of 1982 of Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Benin City has pleaded with the Edo State Government to consider returning This Day:
Edo State Urged to Return Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School to Catholic Mission Emma Okonji The Class of 1982 of Saint Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School Benin City has pleaded with the Edo State Government to consider returning
St Maria Goretti Old Girls urge Edo State Government to return school to Catholic Mission Premium Times:
St Maria Goretti Old Girls urge Edo State Government to return school to Catholic Mission
St Maria Goretti Old Girls urge Edo State government to return school to Catholic Mission The Eagle Online:
St Maria Goretti Old Girls urge Edo State government to return school to Catholic Mission
St Maria Goretti Old Girls Urge Edo State Govt to Return School to Catholic Mission News Diary Online:
St Maria Goretti Old Girls Urge Edo State Govt to Return School to Catholic Mission
Old Girls Urge Edo State Govt to Return School to Mission Business Hilights:
Old Girls Urge Edo State Govt to Return School to Mission


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 13 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
6 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 8 hours ago
7 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 Photo of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle with his sons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 5 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info